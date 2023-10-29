Rivalries exist in every sport but it isn't often that fans see rivals respecting each other's game. Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam expressed his admiration for India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma while also hailing New Zealand's Kane Williamson as some of the top batters he admires. Babar, who himself is considered as one of the finest batters in the world, explained what he likes the most about superstars like Kohli, Rohit, and Williamson who have been serving their respective countries for a long time.

In a video shared by Star Sports, Babar said that it's the ability of Kohi, Rohit and Williamson to get the team out of difficult situations that he admires the most.

"Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Kane Williamson are my favourite batters in the world. They're the top players in the world. They read the conditions well, that's why they are the best. I admire them," he said.

"The best thing I like about Virat, Rohit and Kane is how they get the team out of difficult situations and score runs against tough bowling. This is what I try to learn from them," he further said.

When it comes to the Cricket World Cup 2023, the likes of Kohli and Rohit have done phenomenally well, scoring runs for fun as the Indian team remains unbeaten in the tournament after 5 matches. Williamson, on the other hand, has struggled to even make it to New Zealand's playing XI because of injury troubles. Despite his absence, however, the Kiwis are well in fray to qualify for the semi-finals.

Pakistan skipper Babar, however, is staring at his team's elimination from the World Cup. In six matches, Pakistan have only gone on to win two matches in this World Cup.