The Cricket World Cup 2023 final saw the tables turn as the Indian cricket team, unbeaten in 10 matches in the tournament, suffered a defeat at the hands of Australia, a team they had already beaten once in the league stage. India were touted as the favourites to go the distance in the tournament, end their 12-year wait of winning an ODI World Cup title. But, it was the Australian team that emerged triumphant. Speaking of the result, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, said that the best team actually went on to win the World Cup, contrary to the statements some other experts have been making.

Many believe that the Indian team was the best side in the tournament but a solitary defeat in the final prevented them from winning the title. Gambhir, however, doesn't think so.

"A lot of people might not like it. I heard some of the experts saying that the best team has not gone on to win the World Cup. That's absolutely not true. That's one of the bizarre statements that I have heard. It's actually the best team that has won the World Cup. Let's be honest," he said in a chat on Sportskeeda.

"India won 10 matches and were in very good form, so they were favorites. But Australia had also won eight games in a row after losing the first two. Only the best team wins the World Cup. You cannot define it that way - that India won 10 matches but played one poor game. The reality is the semi-final and the final were the knockout matches. It did not matter whether you finished first or fourth [in the league stage]," he explained.

Australia, in comparison to India, won 7 of their 9 matches in the league stage of the World Cup. They defeated South Africa comprehensively in the semi-final to book the final berth.

Advertisement

"It is easy to win six out of eight league matches. Winning two out of two when you know any mistake can cost you is difficult. Let's accept that the best team has gone on to win the World Cup. India did not play well, let's not run away from reality," Gambhir concluded.