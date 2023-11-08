England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who produced a match-winning performance against the Netherlands and also brought up his maiden ton in the World Cup, was more pleased with the team's victory rather than achieving his personal milestone. Stokes took on the opposition bowlers, scoring at a brisk rate, pushing England's score to 300 plus and keeping their hopes of sealing a place in the ICC Champions Trophy alive. After the game, Stokes was quizzed about whether he was pleased with England's victory or about his own performance to which he replied, "more pleased with the victory (than scoring a century), it has been a tough World Cup for us."

He further went on to talk about the crucial 129-run partnership that he stitched up along with Chris Woakes to put England on track for a 300-plus score.

"It was a nice wicket to bat on, had some tennis-ball bounce. We (Woakes and himself) built a good partnership, whenever there was pressure building I had a look at the scoreboard and reminded myself there was a lot of time remaining (in the innings). Tried to take it deep and cash in later. He (Woakes) is a genuine all-rounder for us, he has been a great cricketer for England over the last 2-3 years and today he proved it," Stokes added.

Coming to the match, Ben Stokes' century and Moeen Ali's three-wicket haul helped England clinch 160 runs win against the Netherlands in the 40th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Dutch players displayed a disappointing performance in the game with both bat and ball against England. Whereas, England managed to seal their second win in the tournament.

After winning the toss, England opted to bat first and posted a total of 339/9. In reply, the Dutch team got off to a good start but failed to capitalise on those opportunities.

England's clinical bowling spell ended their innings on 179 runs ensuring a massive 160-run victory for England.