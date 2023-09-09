Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said that Pakistan are missing a bowling all-rounder but they will be landing in India as one of the favourites in ICC Cricket World Cup, which starts on October 5. Speaking exclusively during a virtual press conference organized by Star Sports, Akhtar said apart from their strength in bowling, Pakistan look like a very settled squad in their batting. "I think Pakistan are missing a bowling all-rounder…Pakistan will go into India, land in India as the favourites. I will be very honest with you. And Asia Cup at the same time, I think they are one of the favourites. And India and Pakistan are the two teams playing in the subcontinent, beating India in India is going to be the most impossible thing, but beating Pakistan in India in the subcontinent, it's going to be a close to impossible thing because both teams have a good pace battery. One has a great pace battery actually, spinners are good as well, and both teams have confidence,” the former pacer said.

"The batting unit that Pakistan has, earlier they looked fragile. But now…they look like a very settled squad. It feels like they can bat and chase scores down. They would not get out that easily; they look composed to chase down scores. So, I think it looks like a good team," he added.

Pakistan have reached the Super Four stage in Asian Cup. Their next match will be against arch-rivals India on September 10 in Colombo.

Pakistan Asia Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

