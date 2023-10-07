Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup Latest Updates
BAN vs AFG, Cricket World Cup Live: Bangladesh will have their task cut out when they cross swords with Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup on Saturday
Cricket World Cup Live: Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in in Dharamsala.© X (Twitter)
BAN vs AFG, Cricket World Cup Live: Bangladesh will have their task cut out when they cross swords with Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup on Saturday in Dharamsala. Bangladesh have always been a competitive side in the white ball formats but for a team that has just witnessed a face-off between two of its biggest players - skipper Shakib al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal -- it will need to do more than just being competitive. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have made huge forward strides as a cricketing nation since getting ICC full membership in 2017. Bangladesh lead in head-to-head, having won nine, while Afghanistan have won six meetings. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Here are the Live Updates of the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest World Cup 2023 Updates and check out World Cup 2023 Schedules and Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally.Read all the details related to and Asian Games 2023.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
BAN vs AFG, ODI World Cup Live
Preview will be available shortly.