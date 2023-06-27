Bangladesh Cricket Team's Full Schedule Of ICC ODI World Cup 2023
ICC announced the schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. The defending champions England will take on the runners-up of the 2019 World Cup, New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament in Ahmedabad. India will be playing their opening match on October 8 against Australia in Chennai. Bangladesh will be playing their first match against Afghanistan on October 7 in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh.
Bangladesh's full schedule at ODI World Cup 2023:
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, October 7- Dharamsala
England vs Bangladesh, October 10- Dharamsala
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, October 14- Chennai
India vs Bangladesh, October 19- Pune
South Africa vs Bangladesh, October 24- Mumbai
Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh, October 28- Kolkata
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, October 31- Kolkata
Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2, November 6- Delhi
Australia vs Bangladesh, November 12- Pune