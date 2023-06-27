ICC announced the schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. The defending champions England will take on the runners-up of the 2019 World Cup, New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament in Ahmedabad. India will be playing their opening match on October 8 against Australia in Chennai. Bangladesh will be playing their first match against Afghanistan on October 7 in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh.

Bangladesh's full schedule at ODI World Cup 2023:

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, October 7- Dharamsala

England vs Bangladesh, October 10- Dharamsala

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, October 14- Chennai

India vs Bangladesh, October 19- Pune

South Africa vs Bangladesh, October 24- Mumbai

Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh, October 28- Kolkata

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, October 31- Kolkata

Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2, November 6- Delhi

Australia vs Bangladesh, November 12- Pune