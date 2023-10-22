India's legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh has heaped praises on country's star batter Virat Kohli. Harbhajan termed Kohli a modern day legend and also said that the likes of Babar Azam and others should learn from the batter. The legend of Kohli continued to grow exponentially as he reached within handshaking distance of Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 49 hundreds during India's walk-in-the-park seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in a World Cup game in Pune on Thursday. Kohli, who plans 50-over chases with a precision of a surgeon, remained unbeaten on 103 off 97 balls as India knocked off the 258-run target with as many as 51 balls remaining.

While Kohli hit six fours and four sixes, it was his exemplary running between the wickets in pursuit of his 48th hundred that would be etched in the memory for the longest time.

"Kohli is a Modren days legend without a question . Scored runs in every situation and conditions and won game for India .. Babar and many others should learn from King kohli baat khatam . Koi shak anyone ?" wrote Harbhajan on X, formerly Twitter, while praising Kohli on Saturday.

Kohli is among the leading run-scorers in the Cricket World Cup 2023 with 259 runs to his name across four matches at an average of 129.50.

On the other hand, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has failed to impress with the bat so far in the ongoing tournament. He has scored only 83 runs across four matches.

(With PTI Inputs)