After a disappointing show in their opening game, Australia eye their first win of the World Cup as they take on South Africa at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. Australia were beaten at the expense of India last Sunday, while South Africa thrashed Sri Lanka by 102 runs in a record-breaking game last week. Both teams recently met in a five-match series, with the Proteas prevailing 3-2, despite going down 0-2 early in the series. In terms of head-to-head stats in ODIs, South Africa are ahead with 54 wins as compared to Australia's 50 victories.

When will the Australia vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Australia vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, October 12.

Where will the Australia vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Australia vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 match will be played at Ekana Sports City, Lucknow.

What time will the Australia vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 match start?

The Australia vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 match will start at 2 PM IST (Toss at 1:30).

Where to follow the live telecast of the Australia vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 match?

The Australia vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 match?

The Australia vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)