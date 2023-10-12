Australia vs South Africa Live: Some interesting stats!

South Africa's middle order has the highest average (44.6) and run-rate (6.4) over the last four years in ODIs. On the other hand, Australia's middle order average 29.9 at a run-rate of 5.40 over the same period.





However, South Africa's powerplay bowling is the worst in the world this year, averaging 43 with an economy rate of 6.6 in ODIs in the first 10 overs of their bowling innings. Meanwhile, Australia's powerplay bowlers average 40.7 but have an economy rate of 5.4.