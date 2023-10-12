Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs South Africa, Live Score, World Cup 2023: Australia Eye First Win, Face On Song South Africa
Australia vs South Africa Live Updates: Australia will aim to put up a much better batting performance with a rejigged playing eleven against an upbeat South Africa in a World Cup encounter in Lucknow.
AUS vs SA Live Updates, ICC World Cup 2023: Australia aim for first win.© AFP
Australia vs South Africa Live Updates: Australia will aim to put up a much better batting performance with a rejigged playing eleven against an upbeat South Africa in a World Cup encounter in Lucknow. While the five-time champions were handed a six-wicket drubbing by hosts India, the Proteas will head into the contest, high on confidence, having thrashed Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their opener. While South Africa lead in overall heat-to-head ODI stats, Australia hold the edge at World Cups, beating the Proteas three times out of the six times they've squared. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
LIVE Updates: Australia vs South Africa Live Score | AUS vs SA Live, Straight from Lucknow
- 12:09 (IST)Australia vs South Africa Live: Some interesting stats!South Africa's middle order has the highest average (44.6) and run-rate (6.4) over the last four years in ODIs. On the other hand, Australia's middle order average 29.9 at a run-rate of 5.40 over the same period.However, South Africa's powerplay bowling is the worst in the world this year, averaging 43 with an economy rate of 6.6 in ODIs in the first 10 overs of their bowling innings. Meanwhile, Australia's powerplay bowlers average 40.7 but have an economy rate of 5.4.
- 11:55 (IST)Australia vs South Africa Live Score: Good morning!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this World Cup 2023 match between Australia and South Africa from Lucknow.
