South Africa will be up against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST. South Africa head into the semi-finals on a strong note, concluding their league campaign with a five-wicket victory over giant killers Afghanistan. The Proteas finished second with 14 points from nine matches. They only lost against the Netherlands and hosts India. Opening batsman Quinton de Kock is currently in excellent form while Aiden Markram has proven to be one of the top run-scorers for the Proteas in the tournament. The contributions of Heinrich Klaasen and the all-rounder Marco Jansen have added significant impetus to the side led by Temba Bavuma. The bowling department is led by Kagiso Rabada, who has claimed 12 wickets so far. Gerald Coetzee stands among the top three wicket-takers in the tournament, enhancing the team's bowling capabilities.

Openers: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma

Quinton de Kock is the leading run-scorer for South Africa in the competition, scoring 591 runs in nine matches. The wicketkeeper-batter has been instrumental in providing South Africa brisk starts consistently. The left-handed batter has scored four centuries and also hit 57 boundaries and 21 sixes.

Temba Bavuma's performance throughout the campaign has been inconsistent. The Proteas captain has scored 145 runs in seven matches. A solid performance will be required from the right-handed batter if South Africa have to beat Australia and enter their first-ever final.

Middle-order: Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller

Rassie van der Dussen has emerged as one of the reliable batters for South Africa in the ongoing World Cup. The right-handed batter has scored 442 runs in nine matches, including two centuries and two half-centuries.

Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen have been the pillars of the South African middle order.

With 396 runs in nine matches, Markram is amongst the top three run-getters for South Africa in this edition. The right-handed batter also has one century and three half-centuries to his name.

Meanwhile, Heinrich Klaasen has demolished bowling attacks single-handedly in the competition. The wicketkeeper-batter has racked up 326 runs in nine matches.

With 255 runs in nine matches, David Miller is yet to match up to his true potential with the bat. However, much will ride on Miller in the semi-finals against the five-time champions Australia.

All-rounder: Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen has been lethal for South Africa, making valuable contributions both with the ball and the bat. His performances have aided the Proteas in setting imposing targets and successfully chasing down opposition totals. Jansen has proven effective with the ball, taking crucial wickets in the competition.

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee

Keshav Maharaj will be crucial for South Africa on what could be a slow pitch in Kolkata. The left-arm spinner, who recently climbed to the No. 1 spot in the rankings, has scalped 14 wickets in nine matches. He will be pivotal in keeping Australian power-hitters in check in the upcoming semi-final match.

Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi have bowled in tandem for South Africa upfront. The pacers have troubled the opposition batters throughout the competition. The Proteas will bank on the duo to get the better of the Australian top-order, who have been scoring runs at will.

With 18 scalps, Gerald Coetzee is the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in the competition. The right-arm pacer has been providing vital support to Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi with the new ball. His wicket-taking ability will be tested against the likes of in-form David Warner and Mitchell Marsh in the upcoming match.

South Africa Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock

Temba Bavuma

Rassie van der Dussen

Aiden Markram

Heinrich Klaasen

David Miller

Marco Jansen

Keshav Maharaj

Kagiso Rabada

Lungi Ngidi

Gerald Coetzee