Australia will be up against South Africa in the second semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday, November 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST. After suffering back-to-back defeats, Australia regrouped to stitch a seven-match winning streak. The five-time champions enter the match on the back of an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh to finish the group stage in third place.

Openers: David Warner, Travis Head

Opener David Warner, with 499 runs in nine matches, is in scintillating form for Australia in the ongoing tournament. The left-handed batter has played a crucial role in providing strong starts for the team, thereby creating a foundation for the middle order to build upon later in the innings.

Despite his absence in the initial matches, Travis Head has swiftly secured his spot in the Australian playing XI. Head has seamlessly complemented Warner at the top of the order, amassing 130 runs in four matches. He has a century and a half-century to his name.

Middle-order: Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis

Mitchell Marsh has been one of the most consistent players for Australia in the tournament. The all-rounder enters the upcoming match with the momentum of a splendid match-winning performance, scoring 177 runs off 132 balls against Bangladesh. In total, Marsh has racked up 426 runs in eight matches, including two centuries and a half-century.

Following his initial struggles in the tournament, Marnus Labuschagne found his stride and emerged as the anchor for Australia. In nine matches, the right-handed batter has scored 286 runs, including two half-centuries.

Australian wicket-keeper Josh Inglis has been instrumental in providing rear-guard action for his team.

All-rounder: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell

In recent matches, Glenn Maxwell has been a standout performer in the tournament. From scoring the fastest ton to reaching a double century, he has lit up the tournament. In seven matches, Maxwell has accumulated a total of 397 runs. His current form is expected to play a pivotal role for Australia in the upcoming semi-final against South Africa.

On the other hand, Marcus Stoinis has maintained a relatively low profile in the current campaign for the Australian team. While Stoinis is still striving to achieve his batting potential, an impactful innings against South Africa in the semi-final would do Australia a lot of good.

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc

Australia's Adam Zampa is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. The leg-spinner has exploited the spin-friendly Indian pitches, foxing opposition batters with his guile and variations. The spinner will be Australia's main weapon against the Proteas. In total, the right-arm tweaker has claimed 22 wickets across nine matches. His best figures in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 are 4/8.

Pacers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have played a pivotal role for Australia by consistently securing early breakthroughs. Collectively, the trio have bagged 32 wickets in the tournament. Their optimal performance will be crucial in containing the powerful hitters of the Proteas during the upcoming knockout match.

Australia Predicted Playing XI

David Warner

Travis Head

Mitchell Marsh

Marnus Labuschagne

Josh Inglis (wK)

Marcus Stoinis

Glenn Maxwell

Pat Cummins (C)

Adam Zampa

Josh Hazlewood

Mitchell Starc