Australia face Pakistan in match No. 18 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday, October 20. While the two teams take each other on the playing field, the fantasy cricket managers have a chance to pick their favourite players and form their teams. The performance of the players on the field will translate to points for each fantasy team picked, and the manager with the team with the most points stands a chance to win attractive prizes.

After a forgettable start to the tournament, Australia picked up a much-needed win in their last match against Sri Lanka. The bowlers, who initially were off to a poor start in this match, managed to restrict the Lankan batters to only 209 runs in the first innings. Adam Zampa (4/47) did the damage with the ball, while Mitchell Marsh (52 off 51 balls) and Josh Inglis (58 off 59 balls) completed the run chase.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a thumping defeat against India. After defeating Netherlands and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, the Men in Green were outplayed in Ahmedabad in the highly-anticipated clash. Babar Azam (50 off 58 balls) and Mohammad Rizwan's (49 off 69 balls) partnership in the first innings was the only positive in the seven-wicket defeat.

This is a crucial contest for both teams as a defeat could result in them playing catch-up a bit too early.

Probable playing XIs

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz

Weather conditions and pitch report

Historically, Bengaluru has been a great venue for batters and the average first-innings total here is 232 in 38 ODIs. With its small dimensions, it is only likely to assist the batters more. The weather conditions are set to be pleasant for a game of cricket, with the temperatures ranging from 19 to 31 degrees.

AUS vs PAK fantasy XI

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Josh Inglis

Batters: David Warner, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Shaheen Afridi

There isn't a lot separating both sides ahead of this clash, but since Australia are coming into this game with momentum, we have gone with six players from their team.

Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run-scorer in the tournament for Pakistan, second highest overall. He has amassed 248 runs in three matches and is in great form. Josh Inglis chipped in with a vital knock in the last match and warrants a selection.

David Warner isn't off to a great start in the World Cup, but in 2023, he has scored 455 runs in 12 matches at a terrific strike-rate of 110.43. Steve Smith scored one half-century alongside 115 runs in the tournament so far and is due a big knock. Babar Azam, the Pakistani skipper, scored his first fifty of the tournament and will be accompanied by Saud Shakeel in our fantasy XI.

Among all-rounders, Glenn Maxwell and Shadab Khan are the top contenders. Both are pivotal players for their respective teams as they are of great significance with the bat and ball.

Mitchell Starc has picked up five wickets in three matches so far, while Adam Zampa is coming into this match on the back of a terrific performance. Shaheen Afridi is a good choice among bowlers from the Pakistani unit.

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan has been among the runs in this edition and so far, he has registered one half-century to go with the ton against Sri Lanka. His consistency makes him a top option for captaincy in this fixture.

Vice-captain: David Warner

David Warner isn't on the best run of form in this World Cup, but he has been in good form in 2023. In the two bilaterals preceding the World Cup against India and South Africa, the southpaw was terrific at the top of the order.