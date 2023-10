Australia vs New Zealand Live Score, WC 2023: Australia take on New Zealand in an intriguing Trans-Tasman Cricket World Cup 2023 clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Place fourth in the points table, Australia have won their last three encounters, while New Zealand's winning streak was snapped by India in the last game at this very venue. Australia have won eight of 11 matches between the teams in men's ODI World Cup history, and are also unbeaten in the eight against their Trans-Tasman rivals in India. Australia are likely to welcome Travis Head back into the team, with Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith to drop a slot down in the batting order. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)

World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: Australia vs New Zealand Live Score | AUS vs NZ Live Score, Straight from Dharamsala