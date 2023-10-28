Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: A confident New Zealand

New Zealand's winning run ended when India handed them a four-wicket defeat here on last Sunday, but the Kiwis will still be confident about their style of play as they have better understanding of the conditions having spent a considerable time. Adapting to the varied Indian conditions has been spoken about extensively in this World Cup and New Zealand and South Africa, of course apart from India, are perhaps the only two teams who have not only managed to do that but also have learned to get their best out on the park in terms of team combinations.