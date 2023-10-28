Story ProgressBack to home
AUS vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023: Australia Stand In Way On New Zealand's Semi-Final Charge
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score, WC 2023: Australia take on New Zealand in an intriguing Trans-Tasman Cricket World Cup 2023 clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.
AUS vs NZ Live: Australia have won eight of 11 World Cup matches vs New Zealand.© AFP
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score, WC 2023: Australia take on New Zealand in an intriguing Trans-Tasman Cricket World Cup 2023 clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Place fourth in the points table, Australia have won their last three encounters, while New Zealand's winning streak was snapped by India in the last game at this very venue. Australia have won eight of 11 matches between the teams in men's ODI World Cup history, and are also unbeaten in the eight against their Trans-Tasman rivals in India. Australia are likely to welcome Travis Head back into the team, with Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith to drop a slot down in the batting order. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: Australia vs New Zealand Live Score | AUS vs NZ Live Score, Straight from Dharamsala
- 09:50 (IST)Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: A confident New ZealandNew Zealand's winning run ended when India handed them a four-wicket defeat here on last Sunday, but the Kiwis will still be confident about their style of play as they have better understanding of the conditions having spent a considerable time. Adapting to the varied Indian conditions has been spoken about extensively in this World Cup and New Zealand and South Africa, of course apart from India, are perhaps the only two teams who have not only managed to do that but also have learned to get their best out on the park in terms of team combinations.
- 09:46 (IST)Live Cricket Score: Head to HeadEven though New Zealand have been one of the top teams in the competition, their ordinary bilateral ODI and World Cup against Australia makes Cummins and Co the favourites. With eight wins and three losses in 11 matches in World Cups so far and overall 95 wins and 39 losses in 141 ODIs, Australia have historically been the better team in the Trans-Tasman rivalry. The fact that New Zealand's last ODI win over Australia came six years ago in 2017 would also have a great bearing on the contest here, to be played at the picturesque HPCA Stadium.
- 09:41 (IST)AUS vs NZ Live Score: Big day for SantnerNew Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner will be playing his 100th ODI match today. Currently, the fourth highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament, with a total of 12 scalps, Santner is in fiery form and is a crucial member of the Kiwi squad.
- 09:33 (IST)AUS vs NZ Live Score: A dominant AustraliaAustralia bounced back from a poor start -- defeats against hosts India and South Africa -- with three wins on the trot, including a record 309-run thumping of the Netherlands in their last outing to sound warning bells to their opponents. Entering a crucial phase in the tournament, the five-time champions are currently placed at fourth position, one spot behind New Zealand after five games each. And the Pat Cummins-led side would look to carry forward the momentum and strengthen their position in the top four.
- 08:49 (IST)Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Good morning!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the World Cup 2023 clash between Australia and New Zealand. New Zealand are third in the points table with 8 eight points from five games, while Australia are fourth with six points in as many outings.
