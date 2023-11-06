Australia will square off against Afghanistan in their next fixture of the Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 7. The two teams will take the field at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 2:00 PM IST. Australia endured a terrible start to their campaign with two losses in as many matches. However, they won all five matches thereafter to make a strong case for semi-final qualification. Opener David Warner (428 runs in seven matches) and spinner Adam Zampa (19 wickets in seven games) have been their standout performers so far.

On the other hand, Afghanistan have been quite impressive with their all-round heroics, performing against all odds to register four wins out of seven matches. Hashmatullah Shahidi (282 runs) and spin duo Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (seven wickets each) are the architects of their memorable campaign.

While a win will confirm Australia's passage to the semis, Afghanistan will look to continue their fine form against the five-time champions and stir another upset.

AUS vs AFG pitch report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai is a balanced one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers on offer.

The team winning the toss may decide to bat first as the seamers might get some movement under the lights as the game progresses. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 260 runs.

Pace or spin?

The pacers have taken 83% of the total wickets at this venue and hence, the fast bowlers will look to make the most of the conditions on offer at the Wankhede Stadium.

AUS vs AFG weather report

The temperature at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is predicted to be around 34 degrees Celsius and 51% humidity.

AUS vs AFG Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks David Warner: The Australian opening batter has been in fantastic form, amassing 428 runs in seven matches at an average of 61.14 and a strike rate of 111.74 . He has notched up two centuries and a half-century as well, with the best of 163 against Pakistan.

Hashmatullah Shahidi: The Afghanistan skipper has scored 282 runs in seven fixtures and is his team's leading run-getter in competition. He has recorded three fifties and his overall average and strike rate stands at 70.50 and 75.40, respectively.

Adam Zampa: With 19 scalps so far, the leg-break bowler is ICC Cricket World Cup 2023's top wicket-taker. He has taken at least three wickets in each of his previous five matches and will be backed to continue his fine run of form against Afghanistan.

Mitchell Starc: The left-arm seamer can prove to be effective against Afghanistan's top order, especially in the powerplay phase. So far, Starc has accounted for nine wickets in seven matches at an economy of 6.36.

AUS vs AFG squads

Australia:Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Glenn Maxwell

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran

AUS vs AFG Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: David Warner, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Travis Head, Steve Smith

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Rashid Khan

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Adam Zampa

Australia vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODIs

Australia and Afghanistan have competed against each other on three occasions in ODIs, with Aussies winning each time out.

The highest score in these three encounters is 417/6 by Australia while the lowest has been 142/10 by Afghanistan.

Australia have won twice batting first and once while chasing in these match-ups between the two sides.

Australia vs Afghanistan prediction

Australia have won on all three instances against Afghanistan in the past and hence enter this contest as favourites to win and seal the semi-final berth in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.