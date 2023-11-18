The stage is set for the world cricket's biggest prize with India set to square off against five-time champions Australia in the final of the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India are unbeaten in the tournament, having won all of their 10 matches so far, including a 70-run triumph agaisnt New Zealand in the semi-final. Australia, on the other hand, have turned their fortunes after losing their first two games of the group stage. The Pat Cummins-led side defeated South Africa in the second semi-final on Thursday, setting up a final date against Rohit Sharma and his men.

Earlier this year, Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had predicted that his team will make it to the final and beat India on their soil.

Marsh had made a bizzare prediction that Australia will score 450/2 in the final, and bowl India out for 65 to lift the title.

With Australia entering the final after a hard-fought win over the Proteas, Marsh's prediction has now gone viral.

"Australia undefeated, defeating India. Australia 450/2 in the final, India all out 65," Marsh had said on the Delhi Capitals podcast in May 2023.

Australia 450/2, India 65 all out: Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's prediction for World Cup final - India Today pic.twitter.com/HsyxRGWdyP — NoradMoni (@noradmoni) May 9, 2023

AUSTRALIA WILL STAY UNDEFEATED IN THE ODI WORLD CUP 2023, DEFEATING INDIA IN THE FINAL. AUSTRALIA 450/2 IN THE FINAL, INDIA ALL OUT 65. pic.twitter.com/YmvJ8iMssh — Cricket Mantri (@VineethNagarjun) May 15, 2023

Notably, India are without an international title since the 2013 Champions Trophy and expectations in the cricket-crazy nation of 1.4 billion people have reached fever pitch.

However, the hosts are up against an Australian side who have won eight matches in a row and will be playing in their eighth World Cup final.

But, India handed Australia a six-wicket mauling in the group stage in Chennai four weeks ago where Pat Cummins' side were bowled out for 199.

(With AFP Inputs)