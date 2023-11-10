Virat Kohli has been the talk of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 after he equalled legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar's record of most centuries in One-Day Internationals. Kohli scored his 49th ODI century on his 35th birthday last week to equal Tendulkar's record. The batting great led tributes for Kohli on social media, and hoped that the former India captain would break his record in the coming days. Kohli has had a brilliant World Cup so far, scoring 543 runs in eight matches, including two centuries.

With India set to take on the Netherlands in a dead rubber on Sunday, which will be the last game of the group stage, Kohli arrived in Bengaluru with the Indian team.

On his return to Bengaluru, Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were escorted inside the team hotel by the officials.

The way Virat always keeps on holding Anushka's hand >>>pic.twitter.com/1gvtcNQjiz — Hiya (@pizzaperrfect) November 9, 2023

Known to wear his heart on the sleeve, Kohli has never shied away from a battle on the field and despite his regular brush with controversies, the star remains one of the most popular cricketers.

Fans invading the pitch to touch his feet and take selfies remain regular occurrences at Indian venues.

He is also fabulously wealthy, leading India's list of highest-paid athletes with earnings of $33.9 million mainly from brand endorsements, according to analysts Sportico's 2022 list.

Kohli went through an extended lean patch that spread across since 2021, failing to reach three figures in over 1,000 days.

He hit his first hundred after a gap of 1,020 days in the 2022 T20 World Cup and has not looked back.

