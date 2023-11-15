India's dream start almost turned into a nightmare as star batter Virat Kohli survived a big DRS call in their Cricket World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand on Wednesday. This comes after India captain Rohit Sharma got his team off to a quickfire start, having opted to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rohit smashed four sixes and as many fours, before being dismissed on 47 off 29 balls. However, a couple of balls later, Kohli survived a big LBW call.

Southee, who had got the better of Rohit, bowled a short off length ball to Kohli which nipped back in sharply, hitting the latter on his pad.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson decided to take the DRS after the umpire gave Kohli not out. The Kiwis lost the review as the replays showed that there was a big inside edge before the ball hit the pad.

Kohli's wife Anushka, who is in the stands to support the team, took a sigh of relief as the decision went in the favour of the former India captain.

Both India and New Zealand decided to go with the same playing XI that they fielded in their last league match.

The 2011 champions India are on an unbeaten run, having won nine matches on the trot while two-time finalists New Zealand were the last team to qualify by finishing at the fourth place in the league stages.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand:Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.