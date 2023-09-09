The most-awaited Team India's squad for the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023 was announced on Monday. Skipper Rohit Sharma along with BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed the 15-member list that featured the likes of KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, among others. However, the announcement also turned out to be a disappointment for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who failed to find himself a place in the team. The management went ahead with Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja as the spinners while Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Bumrah were roped in as the pacers.

Speaking about the combinations, former India batter and coach Sanjay Bangar stated that Ishan Kishan will most likely find himself a place in the Playing XI in the World Cup as KL Rahul will be returning from an injury.

"There is a good chance he (Ishan) will play the first World Cup game as well because it's impossible to keep him out after the kind of innings that he played. He has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and KL Rahul coming back from an injury is always going to be a little risky," said Bangar on Star Sports.

"I have always believed that you have got to have quality players who come in when their primary skill is going to be exceptional. I don't India should be looking out for an all-rounder. If Jadeja is going to be batting at No. 7, I think that's enough batting depth," he added.

Team India benched Mohammed Shami and went ahead with Shardul Thakur in the previous Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan. Bangar stated that Team India should not hamper the strength of the bowling unit, in order to give depth to the batting line-up.

"Let's not sacrifice the quality of bowling because then you are leaving a Shami out and getting a Shardul Thakur in. I wouldn't go in that way but there is a chance that India might actually have somebody like Shardul Thakur just to have a little more batting depth," said Bangar.

Earlier, former India batter Aakash Chopra opened up on the Rohit Sharma-led side's fascination over KL Rahul, who hasn't been in the best of forms so far this year.

Chopra pointed out that Rahul is a flexible player, who can vat at different positions and can also keep the wickets, which makes his one of the first names in the playing XI.

"It has been a topic of intense debate that why KL Rahul all the time - why does the Indian team remain so interested? Although he is an opener, he is among the very few versatile cricketers who can bat in other positions and are equally adept," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.