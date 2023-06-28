The ICC World Cup 2023 schedule is here and the countdown has begun for the much-anticipated competition. While the Indian cricket team will go into the competition as one of the favourites, thanks to their performances and the home advantage, injuries have been a major concern for them recently. While Rishabh Pant is slowly recuperating from his injury, questions remain over the availability of KL Rahul and star pacer Jasprit Bumrah who are also on the road to recovery right now. Legendary India skipper Kapil Dev spoke about the injury concerns plaguing the national side right now and expressed his concerns regarding Hardik Pandya and his future with the team.

“Injuries are part and parcel of every sportsperson's life. I hope the situation improves. I always fear for Hardik Pandya, he gets injured very quickly. If all of these players are fit and fine, India can become a compact team,” Kapil Dev told ABP News.

Pandya was ruled out of action for a long time before he marked his comeback by guiding Gujarat Titans to victory in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He has been playing white-ball cricket for India and he will be an integral part of the side during the upcoming tour of West Indies.

Kapil also spoke about India's preparation and suggested that they should play more ODIs.

“See, a World Cup comes after four years, so you've got to be prepared. We need match practice, we need more ODIs,” Kapil added while speaking about India's preparations.