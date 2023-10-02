Former Indian cricket team batter Ajay Jadeja was appointed as the mentor of the Afghanistan cricket team ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Ajay Jadeja has played 15 test matches for India from 1992 to 2000, scoring 576 runs at 26.18 with 4 half-centuries to his name and a best of 96. He has also represented India in 196 One Day Internationals (ODIs) during the period, having scored 5359 runs at 37.47 with 6 hundreds and 30 fifties to his name in the format. He has also been part of 111 First Class and 291 List A games and has scored over 8000 runs in each format with 31 hundreds and 88 fifties.

Afghanistan is currently in India for the Cricket World Cup 2023, where they are scheduled to take the field against Bangladesh for its first game in this year's event on October 7 in Dharamshala.

The World Cup warm-up match between South Africa and Afghanistan at Thiruvananthapuram was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Friday.

Heavy rain frustrated both sides who now have one further warm-up to get the plans in order before the tournament gets underway next week.

The Proteas, whose captain Temba Bavuma has had to travel home for family reasons, will hope the weather improves in Thiruvananthapuram before their final warm-up against New Zealand on Monday.

Bavuma is expected to re-join the squad for South Africa's opening match of the tournament against Sri Lanka in Delhi on October 7.

Afghanistan have a final warm-up against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday.

(With AFP inputs)