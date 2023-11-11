Glenn Maxwell single-handedly took Australia to the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup, slamming an unbeaten 201 during a 293-run chase against Afghanistan earlier this week. Australia were reeling at 91/7 when captain Pat Cummins joined Maxwell in the middle. With another upset on cards, Maxwell turned the game on its head, stitching an unbeaten 202-run stand with Cummins. Maxwell battled severe cramps, and as a result, did much of the talking in boundaries. He struck 21 fours and 10 sixes, with Cummins managing only 12 off 68 balls during the mammoth stand.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly said that Afghanistan bowlers made life easy for an injured Maxwell by bowling him in the slogging zone.

"Afghanistan bowled too straight to Maxwell, should have bowled at the 7th stump because he was injured and could not reach the ball," Ganguly told Kolkata TV.

Ganguly said while Afghanistan batters failed to capitalise, especially when Australia were 91/7, Maxwell's knock is the greatest ODI innings of all time.

"Ajay Jadeja must be crying. They bowled too much into his pads. He was only standing and slogging. They had to bowl wide. Don't want to take anything away from Maxwell. Probably the Greatest ODI innings you'll see," he added.

Five-time champions Australia are now set to play South Africa in a Kolkata semi-final on Thursday, having won six games in a row after starting the tournament with two defeats.

However, they play Bangladesh in their final group game on Saturday, with focus on resting key players ahead of the showdown against the Proteas.