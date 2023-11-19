It's the day of reckoning for India and Australia as the two cricketing giants clash in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in the final of the Cricket World Cup 2023. India, who are unbeaten in the competition, won all 9 league matches before beating New Zealand to book their ticket to the final. Australia, on the other hand, suffered defeats in their opening two matches before winning the next 8 on the bounce to set up a clash in the final with the hosts. As the two teams square off in Ahmedabad, the contest will not be limited to that between the bat and the ball.

Ahmedabad Pitch Report:Ever since the first semi-final between India and New Zealand, the pitch has been in focus. ICC's independent pitch consultant Andy Atkinson accused the BCCI of swapping the pitch in the last minute before the start of the semi-final. But, the talks cooled after the ICC issued a clarification on the matter. But, since the incident, the eyes of the entire cricketing spectrum have been on the pitch for the final.

The pitch which is likely to be used in the final, has also been used in the India-Pakistan game in this World Cup before. It sported a darkish hue, a characteristic of a black soil surface. Such a surface would mean a lower bounce and some slow turn. It has to be noted that the teams chasing have won three of the four games at this ground in this World Cup. Dew will also be a factor here, unlike some other venues in this World Cup. The average first innings score at the Narendra Modi stadium in this World Cup is 251.

Ahmedabad Weather Report:Rain hasn't had much say in the World Cup, with the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa being the only one to have had some sort of impact. As India take on the Aussies in the final in Ahmedabad, the skies are expected to remain clear.

According to AccuWeather, there are zero percent chances of rain at the venue today. Even the cloud cover will be zero percent for the day. A full 100-over contest is a certainty, meaning the reserve day wouldn't be required.