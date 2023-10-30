Giant-killers Afghanistan go up against Sri Lanka in match no. 30 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Monday, October 30, from 2:00 PM IST at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. With wins against the Netherlands and England, Sri Lanka are currently fifth on the World Cup 2023 points table with four points and a net run rate of -0.205. The island nation lost their first three games - vs South Africa, Pakistan and Australia - but bounced back to win two in a row.

The Afghanistan team, meanwhile, had two unexpected victories against England in Delhi and Pakistan in Chennai, respectively, from their five matches in the tournament. Their net run rate, however, took a big hit in defeats against India and New Zealand, which sees them placed seventh in the points table.

In their latest match, Afghanistan spinners, headlined by Noor Ahmad, restricted Pakistan to 282/7 on a good batting surface at Chennai. Half-centuries from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah along with an unbeaten 48 from captain Hashmatullah Shahidi helped them make light work of the run chase to win by eight wickets.

Considering the conditions on offer at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Afghanistan might be tempted to field the same playing XI against Sri Lanka in a must-win encounter for the two Asian sides.

Openers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran

Afghan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran are their team's top run-getters in this tournament with 224 and 173 runs, respectively, in five matches.

Gurbaz smashed half-centuries in both of their wins in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He averages 44.80 while striking at over a run a ball so far.

Zadran, meanwhile, slammed a match-winning 113-ball 87 against Pakistan in the side's latest win. The opening duo will be key on a track where run-scoring is at its best with the new ball.

Middle order: Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil

Rahmat Shah has piled on 150 runs at an average of 37.50, providing a calm and steady influence at no. 3. Skipper Shahidi, too, has been rock-solid with the bat, scoring 168 runs at an average of 42.00. The duo have amassed fifty, each, in this World Cup.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ikram Alikhil, on the other hand, has only batted twice in this tournament, scoring 58 in the win against England and staying unbeaten on 19 against New Zealand.

The middle order will be vital in laying the platform and keeping up the tempo ahead of the finishing stages of the innings.

All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan

Seam bowling all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has been very successful at the World Cup 2023. The 23-year-old has scalped four wickets, a dismissal once every five overs, and scored 130 runs at an average of 32.50. He will be sharing the new ball with Naveen-ul-Haq in the powerplay and entrusted with the responsibility of finishing the innings off with the bat.

Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan are the two mainstays for Afghanistan. While Nabi has registered 41 runs and three wickets so far, Rashid has notched 56 runs and picked up six wickets in the tournament. The duo will be key in the middle and death overs in both innings.

Bowlers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has picked up four wickets in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and is only three wickets away from 100 ODI scalps. He bowled a decisive spell of 3/51 at Delhi, guiding Afghanistan to a victory against reigning champions England.

Noor Ahmad was the match-winner against Pakistan, taking three wickets at an average of 16.33. Spinners will rejoice bowling in Pune, courtesy of the pitch and boundary dimensions.

Naveen-ul-Haq, meanwhile, is the ace pacer in this Afghanistan team. While he went wicketless against India, the 24-year-old scalped two, each, against Pakistan and New Zealand and took one wicket, each, versus England and Bangladesh. The Afghan team will rely on his skills with the new ball to break the Sri Lankan top order in the first powerplay.

Afghanistan Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk)

Ibrahim Zadran

Rahmat Shah

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)

Ikram Alikhil

Azmatullah Omarzai

Mohammad Nabi

Rashid Khan

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Naveen-ul-Haq

Noor Ahmad