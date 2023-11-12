Reflecting on Pakistan's poor show in Cricket World Cup 2023, Wasim Akram and Shoaib Mailk expressed their disappointment. The former international cricketers felt that Afghanistan played better cricket than the Babar Azam-led side at the mega event. Pakistan failed to enter the semi-finals of the tournament after ending at the fifth spot in the ten-team points table. They lost five of their nine matches played in the league stage and that also included one against Afghanistan -- an eight wicket defeat that played a crucial role in Pakistan's elimination.

"Afghanistan played better cricket than us," Malik told A Sports.

"In my opinion, if we are just sticking with this World Cup then yes Afghanistan have played better cricket than us," he added.

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram too didn't hesitate in admitting that Afghanistan performed better than Pakistan in the tournament.

"Afghans looked stronger. Maybe, our boys looked fatigued because they were playing cricket continuously. Afghanistan cricketers looked better than Pakistan, there is no doubt," said Akram.

England defeated Pakistan by 93 runs in their last match of Cricket World Cup 2023 in Kolkata on Saturday. The Babar Azam-led side was thus officially eliminated from the tournament after it failed to chase down the target of 338 runs in 6.4 overs -- an impossible task.

Top knocks from Ben Stokes and Joe Root propelled England to 337 for 9 in 50 overs after England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat first. Stokes hit 84 while Root scored 60.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf took three wickets while Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim took two wickets each.