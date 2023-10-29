The Decision Review System (DRS) drama in the Cricket World Cup has refused to die down ever since the controversial incident unfolded in the South Africa vs Pakistan clash. “Umpire's Call” divided the cricketing fraternity, suggesting that the margin of error that the technology has needs ‘umpire's call' to be plugged. But, there are those too who feel if the technology says the ball is hitting the stumps, no matter the margin, the decision should be in the favour of the bowler. The debate has even gone beyond the cricketing universe, with famous Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurrana also sharing his opinion on the same.

As fans and celebrities took to social media to share their opinion on the decision involving Tabraiz Shamsi, Ayushman took to ‘X' (formerly Twitter), suggesting the South Africa batter was out, Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar gave a hilarious response.

“Ye Shamsi out tha bro (Shamsi was out, bro), wrote Ayushman. In response, Akhtar said, “Tha toh sahi bro. Machine kharab chal rahi hai, theek karwayen (He was indeed out bro. The Machine is broken, needs to be fixed)”.

Thaa toh sahi bro. Machine kharab chal rahi hai, theek kerwayen https://t.co/c4WG5RIIBS — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 28, 2023

The intense debates on the matter emerged on social media after South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi escaped a leg-before appeal by Haris Rauf as the TV umpire decided to stick with on-field umpire's decision to give not out.

The whole sequence eventually pushed Pakistan to defeat in a crucial World Cup match at Chennai on Friday.

South Africa were nine wickets down at that point, and a favourable verdict would have given Pakistan a fresh lease of life to their sagging campaign in the tournament.

"At this moment, the umpire's call will not be removed. After all, the main function of DRS is not to reduce/replace the role of umpires but to enhance it by way of correcting the errors. This is the best way, I feel," an official, who has long associated with the DRS system, told PTI on the matter as calls for ‘umpire's call' to be removed were made.

"The whole system has undergone several tweaks in the last few years to keep it relevant while giving good share of space for both technology and prediction," the official added.

