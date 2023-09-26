Suryakumar Yadav has been enjoying a brilliant run of form in the ongoing ODI series against Australia and this purple patch could not have come at a better time as India gear up for the Cricket World Cup 2023. The selection of Suryakumar for the World Cup was met with severe criticism from some fans and experts due to his poor performances in the format but his recent knocks have proved a lot of critics wrong. Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh was all praise for the explosive batter and said that he needs to play every match of the Cricket World Cup as he is a 'pure match winner'.

"Surykaumar Yadav has to play all the matches. I don't care whom he replaces, but his name should be taken first and then the rest. You have a player who is a pure match winner and can single-handedly make the game one-sided. He is the ace of spades. We have have been taking about a finisher...he is the one. He has to play at No. 5 for India," Harbhajan said on his official YouTube channel.

Earlier, he gave his take on why Sanju Samson was not picked for India's ODI series against Australia.

“Sanju Samson's exclusion has raised a lot of debates. If you average 55 in ODIs and still don't be a part of the squad, then definitely that's strange. But I think Sanju wasn't selected because India already had two wicketkeepers, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan. Both are also a part of the World Cup squad,” he said.