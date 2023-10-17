The Pakistan cricket team were completely outplayed by India in their Cricket World Cup 2023 match and it was followed by severe criticism from various former cricketers. Legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar blasted Babar Azam and Co after the loss and said that in order to silence a massive crowd like that at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the team needs to have fire in their hearts. Now, his one-time teammate Danish Kaneria has responded to the post and asked Shoaib to help the team invoke the fire once again. "Aag thandi ho chuki hai. Wapas jalao Shoaib bhai (the fire has died down. Reignite it)," Kaneria posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Rohit Sharma's 86 and an inspired bowling display helped India hammer Pakistan by seven wickets in their high-profile World Cup clash at the 132,000-capacity Ahmedabad stadium on Saturday.

India bowled out Pakistan for 191 after their rivals collapsed from 155-2.

India then overhauled the total with 117 balls to spare to extend their unbeaten streak against their neighbours to eight in the 50-over showpiece tournament.

Aag thandi ho chuki hai. Wapas jalao Shoaib bhai :) https://t.co/oD3xJIXodd — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) October 16, 2023

Rohit stood out in his 63-ball knock laced with six fours and six sixes to keep India, who began the event as favourites to win the title, unbeaten in their three matches in this edition.

Pakistan now have two wins and one defeat in the 10-nation tournament.

"There is no doubt about it that the bowlers set up the game for us again today. It was a great effort," said Rohit.

"I don't think it was a 190 pitch. At one stage we were looking at 270-280 but they came back and showed grit and that says a lot about the guys."

Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam admitted his middle order and opening bowlers let him down.

"We had a collapse in the middle order," he said.

"The way we started, we were targeting 280 or 290 but the collapse cost us so our total is not good.

"With the new ball, we were not up to the mark."

(With AFP inputs)