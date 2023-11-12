Former England cricket team fast bowler Steve Harmison warned India ahead of their potential Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal match against New Zealand and reminded them about the 'character' that the side has shown in the recent past. India were defeated by New Zealand in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup and although they ended up losing to England in a close-fought final, the Kiwis were praised by experts and fans alike for their showing. Harmison said that India will be under pressure considering the magnitude of the situation and in that scenario, New Zealand can turn out to be a tricky opposition.

“A quality side like New Zealand, you can never write them off. Out of the three teams that are in the semi-finals with India, I've got a funny feeling that they are the one team that India wouldn't want to play because they have character. They are all coming back to fitness,” Harmison told ESPNCricinfo.

“I wouldn't say they are all in prime form. But on the big stage, India and New Zealand have been here before. All the pressure is now on India. Indian cricketers are used to playing under pressure so I don't think that will harm them too much. If India had one side they didn't want to play in the semi-final, it would be New Zealand,” he added.

New Zealand took a massive step towards booking their spot in the Cricket World Cup semifinals after defeating Sri Lanka comprehensively in their final league match. While Pakistan and Afghanistan are mathematically in the race, the scenarios are extremely improbable at the moment.