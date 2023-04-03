Sunday brought with it the promise of a great contest between the Indian cricket team and the New Zealand cricket team. Unbeaten in the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 so far, the Rohit Sharma-led India and the New Zealand cricket team went up against each other with full force. Batting first in Dharamsala, New Zealand scored 273 in 50 overs with Daryl Mitchell scoring 130. Mohammed Shami took five wickets for India.

In reply, India lost their first wicket when Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Lockie Ferguson in the 12th over. However, a classy 95 off off 104 ball by Virat Kohli helped India get over the line in 48 overs.

According to press release by Disney+ Hotstar, the official live streaming partner of the Cricket World Cup, the match achieved achieved a ground-breaking milestone in the world of cricket streaming by recording a peak concurrency of 4.3 crore viewers. This represents the highest peak concurrency number achieved across all formats of cricket, breaking their own recent concurrency record of 3.5 crore viewers that was created during the India Vs Pakistan match earlier in this tournament, according to the press release.

Moreover, the epic on-ground cricket battle between India and New Zealand also crossed the earlier concurrency of 2.5 crore viewers, clocked during their clash at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals.

Commenting on this, Sajith Sivanandan - Head, Disney+ Hotstar India said, "We want to thank our users who flocked to Disney+ Hotstar for the thrilling game between India vs New Zealand, and helped us reset the world record for concurrent viewers for a live streaming event. We served 4.3 crore concurrent viewers (43 Million) at its peak during the match - a historical high and easily surpassed the 3.5 crore number (35 Million) previously set for the India vs Pakistan match in the same tournament. As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 enters its business end and as it grabs the attention of India increasingly, we will continue to strive towards bringing these memorable moments to our users' screens."