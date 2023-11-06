In a major moment at the Cricket World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka star Angelo Mathews was ruled 'timed out' during his team's crucial clash against Bangladesh in Delhi on Monday. The incident happened on the second ball of the 25th over, bowled by Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan. Sadeera Samarawickrama had just been dismissed and Angelo Mathews arrived at the crease at the fall of the fourth wicket. But soon there was confusion as Mathews realised that he had brought the wrong helmet and pleaded his case with the Bangladesh players and the umpires.

Angelo Mathews is the first player in the history of international cricket to be ruled timed out. Before this, six cricketers were ruled timed out in first-class cricket. India's Hemulal Yadav is part of that list of batters who had been rules timed out.

What Is Timed Out Law? Explaining Angelo Mathews' World Cup Dismissal Against Bangladesh

Angelo Mathews became the first batter in international cricket to be dismissed in this manner



Why was he given out? #CWC23 #BANvSLhttps://t.co/4VS5s1Nf5s — ICC (@ICC) November 6, 2023

The visuals showed that he was indicating that the helmet strap had come off. The damage had, however, been done by then. The substitute player of the Sri Lanka team did run with the correct helmet. But by then, Bangladesh had already appealed for a 'timed out'. Angelo Mathews, quite animatedly, pleaded with the umpires and Shakib al Hasan but the appeal was not withdrawn. Angelo Mathews was absolutely livid after the dismissal and threw away his helmet in frustration right after going out of the field of play.

Advertisement

HISTORY IN DELHI....!!!



Angelo Mathews becomes the first cricketer in history to be out on 'timed out'. pic.twitter.com/VRg1xmSTDf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 6, 2023

According to the MCC rules, "After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out."

The Cricket World Cup 2023 playing conditions pertaining to "timed out" dismissals reads: "40.1.1 After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out."

"This is the first time I have ever witnessed something like this," said former Sri Lanka star Russel Arnold while doing commentary.