Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews was dismissed in a bizarre manner, having failed to make it to the pitch on time in the World Cup match against Bangladesh. According to the timed-out rule, the batter has to make the pitch within 3 minutes (2 minutes in World Cups) of the dismissal of the previous player and be ready to face the next delivery. While Mathews had entered the ground, he encountered some issues with his helmet, which required him to call for a replacement. In the process, the maximum allowed time had already passed.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Has decided to appeal, and according to the rules, the officials had to give Mathews out. In the process, Mathews had to depart without facing a single delivery.

HISTORY IN DELHI....!!!



Angelo Mathews becomes the first cricketer in history to be out on 'timed out'. pic.twitter.com/VRg1xmSTDf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 6, 2023

What does the rule book say on Time Out?

Rule 40.1.1 states:After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.

As per rule 40.1.2, In the event of an extended delay in which no batter comes to the wicket, the umpires shall adopt the procedure of Law 16.3 (Umpires awarding a match). For the purposes of that Law the start of the action shall be taken as the expiry of the 3 minutes referred to above.

It also has to be noted that the bowler doesn't get credit for this dismissal, just like the run-out incident.

Mathews was left fuming after returning to the dugout. Much like the non-striker run-out, the form of dismissal is expected to create a controversy and trigger debate on social media, among fans and experts of the game.