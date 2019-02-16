Glenn Maxwell Explains How Ricky Ponting Will Boost Australia's Title Defence Chances At World Cup

Glenn Maxwell believes Australia's chances of defending the World Cup title has been given a major boost after Ricky Ponting was named their assistant coach. The flamboyant Maxwell, who has idolised the three-time World Cup winner over the years, said, "Ponting makes you feel like you can walk on water sometimes". The 30-year-old Maxwell is among the the probables to represent Australia at the World Cup and he has described Ponting as an "unbelievable coach" due to his coaching techniques.

"He's (Ricky Ponting) a good person for the batters to talk different tactics with because he can read someone's technique really well," Maxwell told Cricket Australia.

"And he's an unbelievable coach in the way that he coaches technique and the basics of the game," he added.

Maxwell has not been consistent for Australia in the recent times. However, he believes Ponting can change a player's mindset and work out on their flaws and strengths.

"He can spend five minutes with you and work out any flaws and strengths that can slightly help, without changing your game too much," Maxwell said.

"He can even change your mindset with just a conversation because of his amazing ability," he added.

According to Cricket Australia, Maxwell is expected to find a place in the 15-man squad for World Cup, which will be named before April 23.

Maxwell holds an average of over 32 in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) with the highest score of 102. He has proven to be a match-winner on quite a few occasions with the bat and can also be used a part-time spinner.