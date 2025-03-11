India captain Rohit Sharma has often been lauded for the manner in which he leads the troops on the field. Rohit knows how to get the best out of others, especially the youngsters. But, his leadership style also leads to strings getting pulled at times. During India's Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia, Rohit was seen losing his cool at Kuldeep Yadav over the bowler's casual effort in the field. The visual, as it emerged on social media, went viral.

After India won the Champions Trophy title, by defeating New Zealand in the final, Rohit opened up on his captaincy style, especially such aggressive moments which lead to him scolding his teammates on the field.

"We have an incredibly solid team, and it's a joy to play alongside such committed individuals. Everyone knows their role and responsibilities. Of course, emotions run high on the field. Sometimes, I get a bit carried away, but it's all in the spirit of the game," said Rohit in a chat with the broadcaster.

"The words exchanged on the ground aren't meant to hurt anyone or show off-they are just an expression of our passion. At the end of the day, our main goal is to win, and we are ready to do whatever it takes to achieve that," he added.

In the final, Rohit also registered an unwanted record as he lost his 12th successive toss in an ODI match, equalling Brian Lara's feat. The skipper was proud of the fact that his team won the trophy despite losing all 5 tosses in the tournament.

"We went undefeated despite losing all five tosses. Yet, we still won the trophy. Across the five matches we played, we didn't lose a single one. Winning a tournament without a single defeat is a massive achievement in itself, and it gives me immense satisfaction," said Rohit.

"To be honest, until we won the trophy, no one really thought about it. But after the victory, it hit us-we had gone through the entire tournament undefeated. That realisation made it even more special. It's difficult to put into words how that feels right now," he added.