A customary captains' meet is set to take place in Pakistan ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. The captains of all the eight participating teams need to be present at the event that is scheduled to take place on 17th or 18th of February. However, there is still no clarity whether India captain Rohit Sharma will be there at the event. Notably, the Indian cricket team has not travelled to Pakistan for over a decade now due to the political tensions between the two nations. Team India even opted not to travel to the country for the upcoming Champions Trophy, and as a result, the side has been scheduled to play all its matches in Dubai, despite Pakistan being the initial designated host.

BCCI newly-elected secretary Devajit Saikia gave an update on Rohit's participation regarding the captains' meet. When asked about Rohit's chances of going to Pakistan for the event, Saikia said that the board hasn't received any such proposal.

"We haven't got any such proposal. This hasn't been part of our discussions with the ICC," Saikia told The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, a source told the newspaper, "This is a very delicate situation and every step has to be taken after judging its repercussions. India have to find a compromise formula to solve the crisis since Pakistan will enjoy certain benefits by virtue of being the hosts."

A different source confirmed to PTI that the PCB has made it clear to the ICC that the opening ceremony, featuring all teams and their captains, will take place in Pakistan.

The source said that recently three Indian nationals, who were a part of the ICC delegation which came to Pakistan, were promptly issued visas once the world body sent their names to the PCB.

The Champions Trophy is set to begin on February 19, while the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan game will take place on February 23 in Dubai.

