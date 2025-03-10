Veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made headlines after he was spotted with famous social media influencer RJ Mahvash during the Champions Trophy 2025 final match between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. The 34-year-old spinner is currently going through a tough time is his personal life as he is dealing with a divorce from his wife Dhanashree Verma. Chahal's presence with Mahvash left everyone curious as the fans took to social media and to know more about the duo.

However, this is not the first time that the duo has been spotted together. In December last year, Mahvash had shared a picture with Chahal, sparking dating rumors between the two.

Who is RJ Mahvash?

Mahvash is an Aligrah-born YouTuber, who is widely known for her prank videos. Talking about her education, Mahvash pursued her Bachelor's degree from Aligarh Muslim University in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Later, she completed her Master's in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

Apart from pranks, she is also a renonwned radio jockey and started her career with Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM. Mahvash is known for making witty and relatable content on YouTube and also empowers women through her videos.

According to many reports, Mahvash had turned down the offer of appearing in the 14th edition of famous reality TV show Bigg Boss and even an offer from Bollywood, in order to focus on her social media content.

Dating rumors with Chahal

After her Instagram post with Chahal sparked dating rumors, Mahvash publicly shut down the trolls by calling those claims "baseless". She even urged the fans to respect her privacy and not to spread any fake news.

Seeing this, even Chahal came forward and requested the fans not to indulge in such news as it has caused a lot of pain to his family.

On the professional front, Chahal will be playing for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. He was roped in by PBKS at a whopping price of Rs 18 crore in the mega auction in December last year.