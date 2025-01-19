Out-of-favour India batter Karun Nair scored 779 runs across 8 innings at an average of 389.50 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Legendary Sachin Tendulkar made a supportive social media post. But none of it helped. His dream of donning the Indian jersey again after eight years was dashed when the national selectors led by Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma sat together to pick India's squads for the Champions Trophy and the ODIs against England. There was no place in the Indian team for the 33-year-old Vidarbha captain, who even had an average of 752 before the final match of the domestic tournament.

Speaking on Nair exclusion, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar pointed out the reason why the player failed to find a place in the team.

"Where should they fit him? You could have taken the spot of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. KL will perform the role of second wicetkeeper-batter for this team and his performance during 2023 World Cup was good. I don't think Indian cricket team has played much ODI cricket after that. Shreyas Iyer has also performed well in the format. That is why Karun Nair has not been picked," Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

"If his form during Ranji Trophy remains same, then it will be hard for Team India to not pick him during the upcoming Test tour of England," he added.

Continuous questions are being asked by the BCCI about the relevance for scoring heavily in domestic cricket if a player does not get selected on that count, and about the honesty of the team management's decision to place significance on domestic matches. But in truth, as Ajit Agarkar explained, it was indeed tough to include Karun in a squad of 15 in the current situation.

"Yeah, it is tough. Those are really special performances. I mean, someone who averages - 700-plus, 750-plus (before Vijay Hazare final). We did have a chat (about Karun)," Agarkar said in the press meet to announce the Indian squads on Saturday.

"But at the moment, to find a spot in this team is very difficult. I mean, look at the guys who've been picked. All average well in excess of mid-40s.

"So, unfortunately, you can't fit everyone in. It's a squad of 15. But those performances (like Karun) certainly make you take notice," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)