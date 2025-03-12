India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 triumph saw the team click as a unit, with different sets of players pitching in at different points in time. A complete performance was witnessed in Dubai as Rohit Sharma became only the second Indian captain to win multiple ICC titles. Despite there being plenty of chatter about his future, not just in a particular format but in international cricket overall, Rohit proved his credentials, both as a batter and a leader. Virender Sehwag, former India opener, went ga-ga over Rohit's captaincy, highlighting how what a servant he has been for the national team despite being underrated.

Rohit made some bold selection calls as India started off their Champions Trophy campaign. The selection of Harshit Rana over Arshdeep Singh baffled many but the newcomer delivered with the ball. When Varun Chakravarthy replaced Harshit in the team, there was a similar chatter but this decision was also proven correct.

"We underrate his captaincy, but after these two trophies, he became the second (Indian) captain after MS Dhoni to win multiple ICC titles. The way the captain has used his bowlers, the way he has handled the team, the way he has guided the team, and whatever communication he does, he does it very clearly. Whether it's playing Harshit Rana first ahead of Arshdeep Singh or then bringing in Varun Chakravarty in place of Harshit Rana, he has done good communication with his players, and that was important. That's why Rohit Sharma is a better captain," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Over the years, Rohit has established his reputation as one of the most selfless cricketers in the game. Sehwag too highlighted the same, lauding Rohit as the person who takes everyone along with him in the team.

"He thinks less about himself, more about his team, his teammates. He makes them comfortable. He realises that if a player has insecurity, then his performance will not come. That's why he doesn't let anyone feel insecure in that team. He takes everyone with him. This is the need for a better captain and leader. And Rohit Sharma is doing it very well," Sehwag added.