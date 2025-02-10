Virat Kohli stunned expression after he was adjudged caught behind via DRS in the second India vs England ODI would be etched for a long time in Indian fans' memories. Over the past three months, the question marks on Virat Kohli's future have increased. One of the greats in modern day cricket, Kohli has not been able to fire according to his potential. In the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy, barring one century, Virat Kohli was mostly off-colour. Then, he missed the first ODI against England due to an injury before being picked for the second ODI. However, Virat Kohli could score only five off eight balls.

Kohli's current form is bound to raise India's headache ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga believes that Kohli must seek help for India greats.

"I think what Kohli needs to do is speak to people like Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar or a Rahul Dravid. That's what he can do. They can certainly help him out," Arjuna Ranatunga told The Telegraph on Saturday.

Ranatunga, however, dismissed question marks over Kohli's future in international cricket.

"For a player like Kohli who has scored so much of runs, I feel it's best if that's left to him. It's a call that Kohli needs to take, so let him take it. Why always have the spotlight on him? It's quite unnecessary I feel. It's his decision, so let him take that," Ranatunga, who has played Sri Lanka in 93 Tests and 269 ODIs, said.

"Given their stature and the kind of batsmen they have been, I feel it's a matter of one good innings to regain their rhythm. Let's see."

While Kohli failed to fire in the first ODI, Rohit scored a brilliant century. Former England star player Kevin Pietersen believes that one good innings will go them world of good in terms of form.

"Former players, who are working as commentators, often say that a struggling player needs one good shot to return to form, but I think it is a matter of one good innings. Players like Virat and Rohit would like to win a match for their country rather than playing good strokes," he said.

"If a player is able to remain not out, he can say that his form has returned. Virat and Rohit would want to raise their arms to thank the fans for backing them. Everyone is hitting sixes these days, but as a player, you want to win matches."