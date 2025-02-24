Virat Kohli received a massive lifeline as he survived an 'obstructing the field' dismissal during the Champions Trophy 2025 encounter against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. During India's innings, Kohli decided to casually stop a throw from the Pakistan fielder with his hand after he comfortably crossed the crease at the non-striker's end. Kohli was completely safe and did not think much before stopping the throw with his hand but legendary India captain Sunil Gavaskar was not happy with what happened. Gavaskar pointed out that he could have been dismissed for 'obstructing the field' if any of the Pakistan fielders decided to appeal and even advised the star batter to not attempt any such antics.

Virat Kohli was handled the Ball with his hand but luckily no Pakistani Fielder appealed for Obstructing the Field.



No Pakistan fielder was there for backup too. pic.twitter.com/DDHMKfEYu7 — (@_VK86) February 23, 2025

A look at the MCC rules when it comes to 'Obstructing The Field' dismissal -

37.1.1 Either batter is out Obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of 37.2, and while the ball is in play, he/she wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action. See also Law 34 (Hit the ball twice).

37.1.2 The striker is out Obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of 37.2, in the act of receiving a ball delivered by the bowler, he/she wilfully strikes the ball with a hand not holding the bat. This will apply whether it is the first strike or a second or subsequent strike. The act of receiving the ball shall extend both to playing at the ball and to striking the ball more than once in defence of his/her wicket.

37.1.3 This Law will apply whether or not No ball is called.

Virat went on to score an unbeaten ton as India chased down the target of 242 runs with ease against Pakistan to all but confirm their progression into the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy.