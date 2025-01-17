While eyes are pinned on India stalwart Virat Kohli and his possible return to domestic cricket, the 36-year-old has reportedly faced a major obstacle in any such comeback. As per a report by The Times of India, Kohli has picked up an injury. Kohli has reportedly suffered an untimely neck sprain, causing the batter to even go as far as taking an injection for relief. With the Ranji Trophy set to resume on January 23 and the Champions Trophy less than a month after that, this injury has cast a shadow over Kohli's participation.

"Virat Kohli had a neck sprain and even took an injection for the same," a Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) source told the newspaper, as per the report.

Kohli will reportedly join the Delhi team ahead of their Ranji Trophy fixture against Saurashtra on January 23, and the 36-year-old could possibly train with the team as well.

However, there is no update yet regarding Kohli's participation in the Ranji Trophy, as per the report.

"There is a possibility of him (Kohli) skipping the first of the two Ranji Trophy games left and a clear picture could come if the DDCA selectors are given an update," the report claimed, according to a source.

Delhi have games against Saurashtra and Railways (January 30) remaining in their Ranji Trophy group stage campaign. Both games will finish just in time before India's ODI series against England gets underway from February 6, with Kohli expected to feature in the squad.

The 36-year-old would be hoping that the neck sprain does not lead to a more serious injury that could see his Champions Trophy 2025 participation in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, fellow India star Rishabh Pant has already confirmed his participation for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy game against Saurashtra.

The increased focus on domestic cricket comes following the 1-3 Test series loss against Australia, with the BCCI introducing a 10-point guideline stressing on domestic cricket participation and restrictions on family presence among others.