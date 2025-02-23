India vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025 - It would not be an exaggeration, if one says that this is the biggest match of the tournament. India will enter the semi-finals if they defeat Pakistan, the latter will be all but out of the Champions Trophy 2025 if they lose. In their last encounter in the Champions Trophy 2017, Pakistan pulled a rabbit out of a hat in the final by bamboozling India with a thumping 180-run triumph. So, the game is also being touted as an opportunity for India to avenge the loss of the 2017 Champions Trophy Final when Virat Kohli's men were deprived of putting their hands on the ICC trophy.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 clash, former Pakistan star Basit Ali said the conditions in Pakistan was such that the people won't even be able to break televisions in case of The Mohammad Rizwan-led side loses on Sunday.

"It is a 'final' for Pakistan," the former batter said on his YouTube channel. "India are heavy favourites. If Pakistan win, it will be an upset in my view because Pakistan's cricket has gone down, hit a low. Agar one-sided hota hai, toh ab TV bhi nahi tootenge kyunki Pakistan mei mehangai bahut zyada hai. Ab zabaan se hi har cheez hogi (If Pakistan will lose one-sided against India, now the fans will not break their TV sets because of the rising inflation in the country. Now people will just talk about it). India are favourites. There is no doubt about that".

Ali also wondered about Pakistan's team combination after Fakhar Zaman was ruled out.

"Who will bat at No. 3, nobody knows. They might ask Usman Khan to open with Imam and bring Babar (Azam) at No. 3. Something needs to be done. Fakhar Zaman is out. Now Pakistan's batting line-up from number one to five is similar and there is no scope to swap positions. It's true. If their car is running in third gear, then it will stay in third gear. It won't be able to switch to turbo, maybe in the last 5 or 10 overs, maybe," said Basit.

In the last five mega rivalry fixtures in the Champions Trophy, Pakistan are ahead in the head-to-head against India, with a 3-2 scoreline. Basit evaluated the outcome of the upcoming fixture and predicted the result in India's favour considering the amount of experience that the Men in Blue have over Pakistan.

"70 per cent India 30 per cent Pakistan. India have a more experienced side. If Virat and Rohit are not in form, then the game will be even," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 matches and will be played across Pakistan and Dubai. To prepare for the tournament both sides will engage in ODIs before beginning their respective campaigns.