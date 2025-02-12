Australia have suffered a massive headache ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, with as many as four star players - originally part of their 15-man squad - set to be ruled out of the tournament. The chief absentee among them is captain Pat Cummins, who has not been able to recover in time from an injury suffered during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Former Indian cricketer, now a reputed commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar has elaborated that it is Cummins the leader that Australia will miss the most.

Manjrekar spoke about Cummins' absence on Star Sports ahead of the Champions Trophy.

"It's a big loss and I would say it's a bigger captaincy loss. You saw the captaincy quality that he has. He has become a really good captain tactically. The old Australian aggression, the meanness with which they played, has returned. So Australia will miss the captain Pat Cummins. They have many capable bowlers in the reserves," Manjrekar said.

Alongside Cummins, Australia will also miss the services of fellow pacer Josh Hazlewood and all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis.

Hazlewood suffered a hip injury during the third Test against India, and has not been able to recover. Injury has also ruled out Mitchell Marsh from the tournament.

On the other hand, Stoinis shockingly announced his retirement from ODI cricket altogether just two weeks before the start of the Champions Trophy.

However, Manjrekar believes that the 2023 World Cup winners will still be the firm favourites to lift the Champions Trophy 2025.

Advertisement

"I see them being the No. 1 team. The team that could challenge them is maybe England, and after that South Africa. However, in this whole Champions Trophy that has many champion teams, Australia looks the best team," Manjrekar stated.

Australia have been placed into the same group as England and South Africa, as well as Afghanistan, meaning that only two of those four teams will make the semi-final stage.

Australia have the chance to create history during the Champions Trophy. Should they win the tournament, they will become the first-ever team to hold the World Cup, Champions Trophy and World Test Championship titles at the same time.

Australia will also become the record winners of the Champions Trophy should they lift the cup in 2025, having previously won it in 2006 and 2009.

Advertisement

Expected to be led by either Steve Smith or Travis Head in Pat Cummins' absence, Australia will play their first game against England on February 22.