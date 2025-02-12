In a huge setback for Team India, as it gears up for the Champions Trophy, marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah was been ruled out of the tournament due to a lower back injury. While Bumrah's fitness was deemed okay, the selectors decided to not risk him in the ICC event. Instead, they decided to name Harshit Rana as his replacement. While the Bumrah and Harshit swap was forced, the board also made an unforced change by bringing in spinner Varun Chkravarthy in place of opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. Though the team management had its reasons behind the said changes, fans aren't entirely on board.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday night released a statement to confirm Bumrah's absence from the tournament. "Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. The Men's Selection Committee has named Harshit Rana as Bumrah's replacement."

Another prominent change in India's 15-member squad includes youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal being dropped from the squad and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy coming in as his replacement.

"Team India has also named Varun Chakaravarthy in the squad. The spinner will replace Yashasvi Jaiswal who was initially named in the provisional squad," the statement added.

Both Gambhi and skipper Rohit Sharma became a target on social media after the squad changes were announced. Here are some reactions:

INDIA PACE ATTACK UPDATE FOR CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025.



- Jasprit bumrah ruled out

- Mohammed Siraj reserves list

- Mohammed Shami comeback after injury

- Arshdeep Singh playing 8 ODIs

- Harshit Rana Playing only 2 ODIs



- Gautam Gambhir & Rohit ?



pic.twitter.com/DweKJT6zfs — MANU. (@Manojy9812) February 11, 2025

Gambhir knew about Bumrah's injury long before he was diagnosed with a concussion. He knew that Bumrah would not be able to recover himself for the Champions Trophy. He deliberately dropped Md.Siraj so that Harshit Rana could make it to the Indian ODI team. This is Politics.pic.twitter.com/uRGFHQhAqF — (@ImHydro45) February 11, 2025

Everyone knows Gambhir loves Harshit Rana and he is a good talent but dropping Siraj from ODIs because of his test performance is next level dishonesty from coach to play his favourites. https://t.co/HZ3JrYy0U6 — (@CaughtAtGully) February 11, 2025

Rohit and Gambhir politics — Karnan (@instinctper07) February 12, 2025

Jaiswal's omission comes after his ODI debut in the three-match series opener against England. Jaiswal was initially named in the provisional squad, while Chakaravarthy was left aside.

In his ODI debut, the young southpaw failed to deliver with the bat and flopped with a knock of 15(22). In the second ODI, Jaiswal was dropped from the playing XI for Virat Kohli, and Chakaravarthy made his ODI debut. He returned with figures of 1/54 in his 10-over spell.

India will begin its campaign in the Champions Trophy on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai.

