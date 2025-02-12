The 2017 Champions Trophy was a bitter experience for the Indian cricket team, despite the side reaching the final. The Virat Kohli-led side played fantastic cricket to reach the title clash in style but then got beaten by arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final. The marquee event is back after eight years and going into the Champions Trophy 2025, things don't look too bright for two important players of the Indian cricket team - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The veteran duo has faced a lot of criticism in the past two months, especially after a poor outing Down Under in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

However, for both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the ODI is one format where both have excelled. In fact, Rohit Sharma ended a long century drought in the 2nd ODI of the India vs England series - the final competition that the Indian cricket team is playing ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Commenting on the players, former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar made some interesting observations.

"Rohit is perhaps the most destructive opening batter in the one-day game, and his striking form is a vital ingredient if India are hoping to regain the Trophy that they won way back in 2013. Not many batters have hit multiple double-hundreds in this format, and Rohit is one of those rare batters who has done so. The reason it is also crucial for the captain of the team to be in form is that he is able to make good decisions while under pressure," Gavaskar wrote in a column for Sportstar.

"Tough situations require bold calls, and if a captain is doing well personally, then he is not thinking of the ramifications of a bold tactical move going wrong. The move works again because when a captain is in great touch, the gut feel, which is an important part of taking the decision, turns right more often than not."

Gavaskar added that winning the Champions Trophy will be a big motivation for Kohli.

"Kohli is a big-match player, and nothing will motivate him more than the opportunity to score runs and win the Champions Trophy for India. After the last Champions Trophy win in 2013, he celebrated with the Gangnam dance, which was the rage way back then. This time, if he helps India win, we could be in for another unique celebration from him," Gavaskar wrote.