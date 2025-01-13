With India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy set to be out on January 19, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has sent a loud message to the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee. Iyer, who was named the captain of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings on Sunday, is keen to make a national team return and become a part of Team India's squad for the Champions Trophy campaign, starting next month. In an interview, Iyer recalled his performances in the 2023 ODI World Cup and has vowed to deliver similar results if picked in the Champions Trophy.

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Iyer recalled his and KL Rahul's brilliant partnerships for India in the middle-order at the ODI World Cup in 2023. The Punjab Kings skipper is keen to be entrusted with a similar responsibility in the Champions Trophy this time.

"I'm flexible and ready to bat anywhere in the batting order. KL and I, we played that important role in the middle during the World Cup. We had a great season together. It was just the last bit [the final] that we couldn't execute the way we wanted to. It will be a proud moment for me if I were to be picked in the Champions Trophy [side] to represent the country," he said.

Iyer, a proven leader and one of the most sought-after players in the IPL, was roped in by PBKS for a record-breaking Rs26.75 crore, making him the second-most expensive player during the November auction.

At PBKS, Iyer will reunite with head coach Ricky Ponting, with whom he shared a successful stint at Delhi Capitals, guiding the team to the 2020 IPL final.

"I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me. I am looking forward to working again with coach Ponting. The team looks strong, with a great mix of potential and proven performers. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title," said Iyer in a statement.

The 2024 season has been a memorable one for Iyer, not only did hie win the IPL with KKR, he also led Mumbai to their second Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

Advertisement

He was also part of the Mumbai team that won the Ranji and Irani Trophy.

PBKS will be Iyer's third franchise in the IPL after KKR and DC, with who made his debut in 2015. DC had appointed him as their captain midway trough 2018.

With PTI Inputs