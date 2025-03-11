Team India lifted the Champions Trophy 2025 after beating New Zealand by four wickets in the final in Dubai on Sunday. The match was followed by scenes of jubilant celebration from players of the team, led by a wholesome visual of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma playing with the stumps. Later, it could be seen in a video that went viral on social media that India captain Rohit Sharma was urging International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah to join them in a celebratory dance.

In what seemed to be a charismatic chat, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir could be seen exchanging laughs with Jay Shah. Rohit appears to gesture Jay Shah to dance, but the latter refuses. Rohit then seemingly tries to get Jay Shah to dance by dancing himself, but to no avail. All the while, head coach Gautam Gambhir stood there, smiling along.

Rohit Sharma led India's run chase of 252 against New Zealand in the final. Playing in the aggressive way that he does nowadays, Rohit's blistering start helped India to 64/0 in the powerplay. Rohit himself brought up his half-century in quick time. Ultimately, Rohit managed to score 76 off 83 balls, and got out with India having the perfect platform to win the game.

Earlier the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah began his tenure as the ICC Chairman in December 2024 after being elected unopposed.

Watch: Rohit Sharma urges Jay Shah to dance

The celebrations by members of Team India were varying, but what was common was the unanimous joy. While Virat Kohli refused to recreate his 'Gangnam style' dance celebrations from 12 years ago (2013 Champions Trophy), he did join in the fun by showering Rishabh Pant with champagne.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya and Gautam Gambhir danced with former India cricketer and reputed pundit Navjot Singh Sidhu. While Pandya and Sidhu went on a full-fledged 'Bhangra' dance, even Gambhir was urged to dance by the charismatic commentator.

India's Champions Trophy win came in style, with the men in blue completing its eight successive win in ODI cricket. Despite playing all their games in Dubai, India barely showed any glimpses of weaknesses during its run to the trophy. India swept aside Bangladesh and Pakistan with relative ease, before defending a total of just 249 against New Zealand in their third group game.

In the semi-final, Virat Kohli guided India through a tricky run chase against Australia, while they beat New Zealand again in the final to complete a flawless tournament.