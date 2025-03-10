Some adorable family moments unfolded at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after Team India defeated New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, etc. were all spotted at the venue as India scripted history in the tournament. As India secured a 4-wicket win, the players gathered in the ground with their family members, celebrating the success on the global stage. Virat's warm and long hug with Anushka was the first to break the internet while Rohit and others also celebrated with their closed ones.

India skipper Rohit enjoyed some heartwarming moments with his daughter Samaira and wife Ritika. The India captain put his Champions Trophy winner's medal across the daughter's neck. The moment left social media in awe.

Captain Rohit Sharma give his winning medal to his daughter baby Sammy.



Captain Rohit Sharma give his winning medal to his daughter baby Sammy.

Jadeja, who had a spell of 1/30 in 10 overs and hit the winning runs, was also seen lifting his daughter Nidhyana in his arms, in a celebratory mood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, were also spotted sharing an adorable moment, soon after India clinched its third ICC Champions Trophy title against New Zealand on Sunday.

After the game, Rohit also broke silence on the rumours around his retirement from the ODI format.

"I am not going to retire from this (ODI) format. Going forward please don't spread rumours," Rohit said at the post-match press conference after India beat New Zealand by four wickets to clinch the trophy. He was expectedly quizzed about his future plans and he said that things will remain as it is.

"No future plans. Jo ho raha hain, woh chalta jayega (Whatever is happening will keep continuing)," Rohit added. Rohit said his aggressive approach in the Power Play segment was a decision taken with a specific aim in mind. The Mumbai man flew off the blocks in the first 10 overs making 49 before eventually getting out for a 83-ball 76.

"I haven't done anything different today as I have been doing in the last 3-4 matches. I know how important it is to make runs in Power Play because we have seen that after 10 overs, it becomes very difficult when the field spreads and spinners come.”

The nature of the Dubai pitch too played its part in him adopting a quick fire approach to batting. "It becomes tough also because the pitch is already slow. So, it is very important for you to take chances from the top.

"I pick the bowler and where I can charge him and where I can play the shot. In that, you may not see that many big runs. Today after that 10 overs, I changed my game a bit. I had to play for a long time,” he added.

