The emergence of T20 cricket has given the sport some fresh greats of the game. Among the modern superstars, Rashid Khan has truly emerged as a game-changer. When it comes to white-ball cricket, the Afghanistan spinner is arguably considered the greatest in modern times, especially in T20 cricket. While comparisons across different eras of the game make it difficult to assess which player has had a greater impact, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has claimed that Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is a 'greater cricketer' than his country's own Wasim Akram, the man considered by many as the greatest fast bowler of all time.

The assessment from Latif comes from the point of view that Rashid had a bigger role to play in putting Afghanistan on the global cricketing map in comparison to Wasim who was one of the several superstars in the Pakistan team at that time.

"Rashid has brought Afghanistan on the map, he has helped them get recognition," he said on Hasna Mana hai show on Geo News. "He is greater than Wasim Akram. I am sorry to say but Rashid's stature is bigger."

Rashid, however, hasn't been able to create as much impact in Test cricket as he has in T20s. The spinner, who plays in T20 leagues across the globe, is among the top wicket-takers, almost in every country he has played in. But, in red-ball cricket, he has struggled to make a name for himself. But, that's also because of Afghanistan's weak representation in Tests.

"I have only one piece of advice for Rashid Khan. 'Improve your Test team and play more Test matches against Pakistan,'" Latif further said.

Rashid and his team will be hoping to create a bigger impact as they play in the ICC Champions Trophy, starting February 19.

Afghanistan squad for Champions Trophy: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah (vice-capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fareeh Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveed Zadran, Noor Ahmad.