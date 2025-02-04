The Champions Trophy 2025 is going to start in a fortnight in Pakistan. Despite that, there have been questions marks over Pakistan's readiness to host the marquee events with viral videos on social media showing work in progress at several stadiums. In the midst of this, a report has claimed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has made an 'exception' to the general norm of "exclusivity period" for Pakistan ahead of the Champions Trophy. The general rule is that three weeks before start of any global cricket event, the host association (in this case Pakistan Cricket Board) is expected to hand over the venue to ICC.

During the exclusivity period, the ICC carries out branding and sponsor work at the venue along with other criterion checks. However, according to a report in Times of India, this time the three-week exclusivity period has been waived off. Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) has been allowed to host a tri-series in Lahore and Karachi from February 8-14 involving Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand. Hence, the stadiums will be available to the ICC only after that, which is less than a week before the start of the tournament in February 19.

Also, Dubai, which will host all India game, will be available from February 10 as it is hosting ILT20 matches.

"Hosts may seek approval from ICC for activities to take place in venues within the exclusivity window, PCB has followed the process and the ICC has authorised this for the exclusivity period for testing of the venues. Similarly, Dubai stadium is also being used during the exclusivity period for the ILT20," the report quoted a source as saying.

"Following several inspection visits across all venues, the ICC is satisfied that they are on track for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy."