Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy LIVE: Why this is so important for Pak





But it has gone terribly. Outclassed by both New Zealand and India, and out of the semi-final race despite having a game to play. The defending champs they are, no less. It must matter so much to Pakistan to win today. Give something to their fans to cheer home about.

Let's recall the occasion: First major ICC event on home soil since 1996. That's the significance that Champions Trophy 2025 holds for Pakistan.