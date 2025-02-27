Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score Updates, Champions Trophy 2025: Massive Rain Threat As Pakistan Gear Up For Last Home Game
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Scorecard Updates, Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan and Bangladesh are both playing for pride after being knocked out.
PAK v BAN Live Scorecard Updates, Champions Trophy 2025© ICC
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates, Champions Trophy 2025: Hosts Pakistan will be hoping to cap off a dismal Champions Trophy 2025 with a win as they take on Bangladesh in their final Group A game. Both sides have been knocked out of the semi-final race before this game, and will be playing for pride. Pakistan have suffered embarrassing defeats against New Zealand and arch-rivals India, whilst Bangladesh haven't fared much better. Led by Mohammad Rizwan, the hosts will be striving for a consolation victory on home soil. However, rain is expected to play spoilsport at Rawalpindi yet again. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Scorecard Updates, Champions Trophy 2025, straight from Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 13:21 (IST)Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy LIVE: Pressure on Babar, RizwanWith their futures in the Pakistan team still undecided, there is big pressure on Babar Azam and captain Mohammad Rizwan to step up today. The two have received a lot of criticism during the Champions Trophy for eating up balls while batting.Babar scored an 81-ball half-century against NZ, while Rizwan made 46 off 77 balls against India.
- 12:54 (IST)
- 12:48 (IST)Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy LIVE: Can Bangladesh win?Bangladesh have arguably given both India and NZ a tougher fight than Pakistan managed. Despite posting low totals, Bangladesh have taken both games past the 46th over while defending.Bangladesh themselves will be terribly disappointed. Having reached the semis of CT 2017, this tournament hasn't gone to plan.
- 12:41 (IST)Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy LIVE: Why this is so important for PakLet's recall the occasion: First major ICC event on home soil since 1996. That's the significance that Champions Trophy 2025 holds for Pakistan.But it has gone terribly. Outclassed by both New Zealand and India, and out of the semi-final race despite having a game to play. The defending champs they are, no less. It must matter so much to Pakistan to win today. Give something to their fans to cheer home about.
Topics mentioned in this article
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match 9 Cricket Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Agha Salman Shaheen Afridi Najmul Hossain Shanto Nahid Rana Tawhid Hridoy Jaker Ali Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India vs England 2025, Results, News and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
PAK vs BAN Champions Trophy LIVE
We are down to the penultimate game of Group A in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, where tournament hosts Pakistan take on Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. With both teams suffering back-to-back defeats, the semifinal spots have already been locked in by India and New Zealand. While this match won’t influence the tournament’s outcome, both sides will be eager to bow out on a high and restore some pride. The Mohammad Rizwan-led unit entered the tournament with high expectations, buoyed by impressive series wins in Australia and South Africa. However, injuries have severely disrupted their campaign. Saim Ayub’s ankle injury was an early setback, and Fakhar Zaman’s injury on the very second ball of the tournament only added to their woes. In their absence, the likes of Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, and Mohammad Rizwan have struggled to take charge, often failing to put the opposition under pressure. Their much-vaunted pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah has also been inconsistent. While they lost control at the death against New Zealand, they simply didn’t have enough runs to defend against India. With nothing but pride at stake, Pakistan will be desperate to deliver a commanding performance and give their home crowd something to cheer about. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have shown flashes of resilience despite their struggles. Against India, they recovered from a precarious position to post a respectable total and made their opponents work hard for the chase, thanks to spirited performances from Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Rishad Hossain. Their match against New Zealand followed a similar script. Underwhelming returns from Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, and Tawhid Hridoy left them with another below-par score, but their bowlers once again showed grit in a spirited defence. As they head into their final group-stage fixture, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Co. will be determined to address their batting frailties and put together a more complete performance. Both sides have faced similar issues, particularly with their batting intent and their struggles to break free. With both teams playing for pride, expect a spirited contest in Rawalpindi. Who are you backing to finish on a high?